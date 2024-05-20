UNC basketball offers intriguing four-star prospect out of Indiana

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program has a new target on their 2025 recruiting board.

On Monday, the Tar Heels became the latest team to enter the race for four-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins. The prospect took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he had received an offer from North Carolina.

Mullins has caught the attention of the Tar Heels after the program recently watched him during the open period this weekend. He’s the 10th player to receive an offer from North Carolina in the 2025 recruiting class.

After a great conversation with Coach Davis I am blessed to receive a division 1 offer from @UNC_Basketball!!! Thank you for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/8u5U9c7uoB — Braylon Mullins (@mullins_braylon) May 20, 2024

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Mullins hails out of Greenfield, Indiana and is a four-star recruit. He’s ranked No. 95 nationally, No. 14 shooting guard and No. 6 player in the state of Indiana per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

In addition to UNC, Mullins has offers from Indiana, Purdue, Butler, and Michigan among others.

The Tar Heels have yet to land a commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle but it’s still very early. They do have a need for a wing in future classes and targeting a player like Mullins shows that. As Davis and his staff continue to work hard to pursue prospects, Mullins’ recruitment is one to watch moving forward.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire