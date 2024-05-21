UNC basketball offers intriguing prospect from West Coast

The offers kept rolling out for prospects from Hubert Davis and his North Carolina staff on Monday. And the latest prospect to receive an offer is a forward from California.

Nik Khamenia was the fourth prospect to receive an offer from North Carolina, posting Monday night that he had officially received an offer from the program.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Khamenia hails out of Studio City, California and plays at Harvard Westlake. He now has 13 offers in his recruitment with UNC joining programs like Gonzaga, Kansas, Illinois and Oklahoma among others who have offered him.

Excited to announce that I have received an offer from Coach Davis and the University of North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/5ciBVmiwSc — Nikolas Khamenia (@NikolasKhamenia) May 21, 2024

North Carolina has now offered 13 players in the 2025 class with a flurry of offers on Monday. They have yet to land a commitment but are pursuing these prospects in hopes of eventually putting together an impressive class.

Khamenia is ranked No. 39 overall, No. 11 power forward and the No. 5 player in the state of California per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He’s the fifth power forward that UNC has offered in the class.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire