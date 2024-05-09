UNC basketball wing Ian Jackson gets love in early ACC Rookie of the Year projections

North Carolina will welcome in a top 10 recruiting class for the 2024 cycle which includes two five-star recruits in Ian Jackson and Drake Powell. It’s another good class for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels as they hope to continue to build the future of the program.

As the class gets ready to arrive on campus this Summer, they are already earning some praise. And it’s not just for the fact that they are No. 9 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Jackson was named one of the players to watch for in the race for the 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year. Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports took a very early look at the race for next season, which is unsurprisingly led by Cooper Flagg of Duke. But behind the No. 1 overall recruit in the class are some interesting names, including Jackson:

With North Carolina down three starters from last season, No. 8 Ian Jackson will be a guy who will likely come in and start from the jump. He can get downhill in an electrifying fashion and is fun to watch once when he gets in a scoring groove. The consistency in his jumper will play a huge part in the outcome of his freshman campaign.

Jackson finished as a top 10 prospect himself in the 247Sports rankings, earning that fifth star for all of his recruitment. He’s really ascended his game since committing to UNC back in 2023 and will lead this talented 2024 class in Chapel Hill.

