UNC basketball finishes with a top 10 class in final 247Sports rankings

With the focus still on the transfer portal and players that are currently available, things are starting to wind down in the 2024 recruiting class for programs. And on Wednesday, 247Sports released its final rankings for the 2024 class, putting a bow on the player rankings.

For North Carolina, the program has a three-man class headlined by two five-star recruits in Ian Jackson and Drake Powell. Jackson landed at No. 8 in the rankings holding his top 10 ranking for most of the 2024 cycle.

He’s joined by Powell who was No. 11 overall, improving since committing to the Tar Heels back in September of 2022. Powell has earned a fifth star in the process and has improved his game overall. Rounding out the class is James Brown, who is a four-star center and was ranked outside of the top 100.

So where does that put UNC’s class overall?

Well, UNC finished inside the top 10 as they were ranked at No. 9 overall to close out the cycle. While it’s a good ranking, this class was once ranked No. 1 overall. They did have Elliot Cadeau committed before he reclassified to 2023, so that did play a factor.

Still, UNC’s class is nothing to gloss over and they have a chance to come in and make an impact right away for Davis and his staff.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire