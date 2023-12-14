UGA football 2024 schedule: Dates set for Georgia Bulldogs slate
The 2024 Georgia football schedule is official.
The SEC opponents were released way back in June. Now the dates are set.
Many of the kickoff times and TV network assignment are still to come.
Coach Kirby Smart will be entering his ninth season.
Georgia football 2024 schedule
Aug. 31 vs. Clemson in Atlanta
Sept. 7 vs. Tennessee Tech
Sept. 14 at Kentucky
Sept. 21 Open date
Sept. 28 at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Oct. 5 vs. Auburn
Oct. 12 vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 19 at Texas
Oct. 26 Open date
Nov. 2 vs. Florida in Jacksonville
Nov. 9 at Ole Miss
Nov. 16 vs. Tennessee
Nov. 23 vs. UMass
Nov. 30 vs. Georgia Tech
Dec. 7 SEC championship game in Atlanta, ABC
