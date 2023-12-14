UGA football 2024 schedule: Dates set for Georgia Bulldogs slate

The 2024 Georgia football schedule is official.

The SEC opponents were released way back in June. Now the dates are set.

Many of the kickoff times and TV network assignment are still to come.

Coach Kirby Smart will be entering his ninth season.

Georgia football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Clemson in Atlanta

Sept. 7 vs. Tennessee Tech

Sept. 14 at Kentucky

Sept. 21 Open date

Sept. 28 at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Oct. 5 vs. Auburn

Oct. 12 vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 19 at Texas

Oct. 26 Open date

Nov. 2 vs. Florida in Jacksonville

Nov. 9 at Ole Miss

Nov. 16 vs. Tennessee

Nov. 23 vs. UMass

Nov. 30 vs. Georgia Tech

Dec. 7 SEC championship game in Atlanta, ABC

