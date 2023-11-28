Georgia football program tracker: Player movement, staff changes and other news

The shape of the 2024 Georgia football team will take shape in the months ahead. This is your one-stop spot for player movement in and out of the transfer portal, those declaring for the NFL draft and coaching staff changes.

Georgia Bulldog linebacker Darris Smith set to enter the transfer portal

Nov. 28: Darris Smith, a sophomore outside linebacker from Baxley, plans to enter the transfer portal, he told jppvisuals.

Smith hasn't played since seeing action in the first five games of the season.

More: Nick Saban on Kirby Smart with Georgia football: 'It’s phenomenal what he’s accomplished'

More: Georgia football 12-0 and still may need to beat Alabama in SEC title tilt for playoff spot

"Darris is focused on academics and working out and conditioning and doing some things, but not necessarily with us," coach Kirby Smart said on Oct. 30.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Smith had three tackles including one for loss this season and one tackle last season

BREAKING: Georgia Linebacker Darris Smith tells me he plans to enter the Transfer Portal



The 6’5, 240 lb Sophomore was a Former 4-Star recruit in the C/O 2022 (#81 NATL.) per On3



Will have 2 years of eligibility left pic.twitter.com/3Vomcnd55C — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) November 28, 2023

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football program tracker: The player and staff moves for 2024