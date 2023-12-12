Dylan Raiola recruiting flip? Georgia football QB commit could switch to Nebraska

The No. 1 ranked Georgia football recruiting class could take a major hit.

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola from Buford High will take an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, according to On3.com. That news came Monday night a couple of hours after 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong gave a crystal ball prediction for the Cornhuskers.

All of this came nine days before the start of the December signing period and days before Railoa as an early enrollee could have arrived in Athens.

Raiola has ties to Nebraska. His father Dominic, a former Detroit Lions player, was an All-American center there. His uncle, Donovan, is the Huskers offensive line coach.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Raiola is rated the nation’s No. 6 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite and the No. 2 quarterback overall.

More: Buy-in for non-playoff bowl game or opt out? Kirby Smart on approach with Georgia football

More: How WSB pivoted when another Atlanta TV station became Georgia Bulldogs official partner

Dylan Raiola visiting Nebraska football despite UGA commitment

Raiola played his senior season at Buford High School after announcing a commitment to Georgia on May 15. He moved from Arizona for his final college season.

Raiola at Georgia would be behind Carson Beck, a rising fifth-year senior, if Beck returns for a second season as starter as signs indicate appears likely. Beck has not announced his decision yet but practiced with the team on Saturday.

Raiola backed off an Ohio State commitment in December 2022.

He played this season for Buford drawing plenty of attention as the future Georgia quarterback playing about an hour away from Athens and was seen on the sideline before most Bulldog home games this fall.

Just last Thursday when Georgia coach Kirby Smart and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp visited Buford safety target KJ Bolden, Raiola retweeted a Bolden post of a photo with them with the comment: "You know what time it is Kj!! Let’s do it!!”

It’s unclear how much NIL could factor into Raiola's decision.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said recently that a good quarterback in the transfer portal now can cost up to $2 million.

Nebraska is considered a favorite to land Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord.

Georgia backup Brock Vandagriff is transferring to Kentucky. Besides Raiola, the Bulldogs have rising redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton and incoming freshman Ryan Puglisi from Connecticut. He’s a four-star prospect rated the nation’s 10 quarterback prospect.

If Raiola flips, the Bulldogs could be in the market for a transfer portal quarterback.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Dylan Raiola Nebraska football flip: Is UGA football QB commit solid?