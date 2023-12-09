Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Ladd McConkey win national awards

Brock Bowers' college career includes two national championships and now two times winning the Mackey Award.

The Georgia football junior from Napa, Calif., won the award for nation’s top tight end for the second year in a row.

He’s the first two-time Mackey winner, which started in 2000.

Despite missing thee games this season after having surgery for a high ankle sprain, Bowers led Georgia with 56 catches for 714 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also scored on a rushing touchdown.

“I just try to come to work every day and do my job and just kind of stay consistent day by day,” Bowers said on the ESPN awards show. “As long as you have people around me, too, I mean friends, family, my teammates are there every day helping me out and coaches, too.”

Another Georiga players won an individual award Friday night.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey is the Wuerffel Trophy winner for community service. The Chatsworth, Ga., native is Georgia’s first winner of the award that started in 2005.

McConkey supported the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services, which provides services for foster children, interacted with kids treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Georgia, reads to children and assists programs supporting food insecurity.

“While Ladd is a two-time national champion and one the most accomplished wide receivers in the country, his selflessness and commitment to make a difference in the lives of others is truly remarkable,” said Wuerffel, the former Florida quarterback.

Sophomore safety Malaki Starks from Jefferson was a finalist for the Thorpe Award for nation's top defensive back. That went to Air Force safety Trey Taylor. Starks was also a finalist earlier in the week for the Nagurski Trophy for nation’s top defensive player.

Also on Friday night, Starks and Bowers were named first team Walter Camp All-Americans and center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger was named to the second team.

