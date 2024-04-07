UFC Fight Night 240 bonuses: Prelim finisher among $50,000 winners in Las Vegas
The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including a finishers from the prelims.
After UFC Fight Night 240, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.
Performance of the Night: Cesar Almeida
Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:13
Cesar Almeida (5-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) had to work to defend Dylan Budka’s (7-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) takedown attempts, but he landed short elbows and punches while he did it, stayed patient, and hurt him bad enough to make him crumple. From there, Almeida made sure those takedown attempts that wore Budka out were his undoing.
Performance of the Night: Ignacio Bahamondes
Ignacio Bahamondes def. Christos Giagos via TKO (head kick) – Round 1, 3:34
Ignacio Bahamondes (15-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC) drilled Christos Giagos (20-12 MMA, 6-8 UFC) with a spinning back kick to the body that no doubt hurt him. But a short time later, after a series of on-the-button punches, he landed a kick to the temple that put Giagos on the canvas against the fence. Bahamondes moved in for a follow-up, but didn’t need one with a walkoff highlight-reel KO.
Fight of the Night: Chepe Mariscal def. Morgan Charriere
Chepe Mariscal def. Morgan Charriere via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)
Chepe Mariscal (16-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Morgan Charriere (19-10-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) battled back and forth for 15 minutes and showed why even though their names may not be on the tip of casual fans’ tongues, their spot that high on the card was worthy. In the end, Mariscal took a pair of 29-28 scores for the split call – though the dissenting card for Charriere was a 30-27 in his favor.
