UFC Fight Night 240 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 240 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT). UFC Fight Night 240 (ESPN+) takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the main event, Brendan Allen (23-5 MMA, 11-2 UFC) takes on Chris Curtis (31-10 MMA, 5-2 UFC) at middleweight. In the co-feature, Alexander Hernandez (14-7 MMA, 6-6 UFC) meets Damon Jackson (22-6-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC) at featherweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 3 p.m. ET for the prelims and 6 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@1khathaway ) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins

Round 1 – They waste no time getting into it, exchanging punches upstairs. Mullins stings with a nice combination, giving Cornolle pause. They reset to the center. Now Cornolle fires a series of punches, landing nicely. Mullins closes in for the clinch and nearly gets the takedown. Mullins keeps the clinch game going against the cage, and gets Cornolle to the ground. We’re midway through the round now, and Mullins is working to advance. Cornolle hits a reversal and they’re back to the feet. A couple of punches are traded, and then Mullins is back in on another clinch. Short strikes from both connect as the round comes to an end.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Mullins.

Round 2 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Cornolle (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Mullins (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Judging:

Cesar Almeida vs. Dylan Budka

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Almeida (4-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Budka (7-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Argueta (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Matsumoto (14-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Pedro Falcao vs. Victor Hugo

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Falcao (16-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Hugo (24-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Germaine de Randamie vs. Norma Dumont

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: De Randamie (10-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Dumont (10-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Valter Walker

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Brzeski (8-4-1 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Walker (11-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: McGee (21-12 MMA, 10-11 UFC), Morono (23-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Charlie Campbell vs. Trevor Peek

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Campbell (8-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Peek (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Bahamondes (14-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Giagos (20-11 MMA, 6-7 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Charriere (19-9-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Mariscal (15-6 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Hernandez (14-7 MMA, 6-6 UFC), Jackson (22-6-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Allen (23-5 MMA, 11-2 UFC), Curtis (31-10 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

