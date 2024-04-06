UFC Fight Night 240 video: Ignacio Bahamondes crushes Christos Giagos with clean head kick

Ignacio Bahamondes continues to expand his highlight reel.

On the UFC Fight Night 240 main card Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Bahamondes (15-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC) finished Christos Giagos (20-12 MMA, 6-8 UFC) with a crisp head kick at the 3:34 of Round 1.

Giagos toppled to the canvas against the cage and covered up. Rather than whack him again, Bahamondes saw his downed opponent was in trouble and strolled off in walk-off fashion.

Bahamondes bounced back from a loss to Ludovit Klein. The win was his fourth in five fights. He didn’t call for a specific matchup after the victory Saturday, but campaigned for a spot on UFC 306 in September, the event expected to take place at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Giagos, 34, has lost four of his most recent five outings.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 240 results include:

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Christos Giagos via TKO (head kick) – Round 1, 3:34

Charlie Campbell def. Trevor Peek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alex Morono def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lukasz Brzeski def. Valter Walker via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Norma Dumont def. Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Victor Hugo def. Pedro Falcao via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Argueta via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:59

Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:13

Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Mullins via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:06

