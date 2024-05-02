UFC 301’s Steve Erceg aware of unusual title shot opportunity, still feels pressure to win

Steve Erceg doesn’t deny that his shot at the UFC flyweight title came under unusual circumstances.

Less than a year since signing with the UFC, Erceg already finds himself headlining a UFC pay-per-view and challenging for the undisputed belt at 125 pounds. Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) takes on champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) this Saturday in the top billing of UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro – something few saw coming.

“I know I wasn’t at the top of everyone’s mind when it came to a title shot,” Ergec said Wednesday at UFC 301 media day. “But just the way the division was with Pantoja already beating all the challengers, people are injured and the only other guy up for the shot was (Muhammad) Mokaev, I was on the same card as him, and I had a more exciting fight than him, (so) UFC decided to give me the shot.

“I’m here to be the best guy in the world, so whether I’m an underdog or favorite, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m going in there to fight another dude in a cage, and whoever is best is going to come out on top.”

Some say this is an ideal and pressure-free position for Erceg, as few expect him to win given that he’s ranked No. 10 in the UFC’s official rankings and still new in the promotion.

However, Erceg doesn’t buy that. He has high expectations and sees himself with just as much pressure as the champion.

“Honestly, I believe there’s just as much pressure on me as there is on Pantoja,” Erceg said. “I know that, yeah, technically he’s the champ, and he’s the favorite and all that, but I’ve been working for this dream my whole life, and this is the culmination of all my hard work. To lose here would be devastating. I have all the pressure on my shoulders, and I’m confident in the work I’ve done over the years. I’ve worked very hard for a very long time.”

