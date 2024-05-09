U.S. Olympic sailing team roster finalized for Paris Games

For a second consecutive Olympics, the U.S. qualified for nine of the 10 sailing events and will send 13 total sailors to compete at the Games.

Sarah Newberry Moore and David Liebenberg clinched the last spots on the U.S. sailing team for Paris on Thursday, filling the mixed-gender multihull (Nacra 17) boat to go to their first Games.

The team is led by its youngest female member, Daniela Moroz, who was the first American sailor to qualify for Paris last August.

Moroz, 23, is a six-time world champion in formula kite, the fastest Olympic sailing event (speeds eclipse 40 miles per hour) and one that makes its Olympic debut this summer.

Stu McNay, 42, is the oldest member of the team and headed to his fifth Olympics, tying the record for a U.S. sailor.

Olympic sailing competition is scheduled in Marseille from July 28 through Aug. 8.

At the Tokyo Games, the best U.S. sailing finish across all events was ninth.

It was the first time the U.S. didn’t have a top-eight sailing finish at an Olympics to which it sent sailors, according to the OlyMADMen.

The last U.S. Olympic sailing medal came in 2016 (Caleb Paine, bronze, heavyweight dinghy). The U.S. Olympic sailing gold medal came in 2008 (Anna Tunnicliffe Tobias, dinghy).

In Tokyo, Great Britain passed the U.S. for the most all-time Olympic sailing medals.

2024 U.S. Olympic Sailing Team Roster

Erika Reineke (dinghy)

Daniela Moroz (formula kite)

Dominique Stater (windsurfing)

Stephanie Roble (49erFX)

Maggie Shea (49erFX)

Markus Edegran (formula kite)

Noah Lyons (windsurfing)

Ian Barrows (49er)

Hans Henken (49er)

Lara Dallman-Weiss (mixed dinghy)

Stu McNay (mixed dinghy)

Sarah Newberry Moore (mixed multihull)

David Liebenberg (mixed multihull)

