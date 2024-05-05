Trent Hudson transferring from New Mexico State to Mississippi State football

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has landed a commitment from Trent Hudson. The transfer receiver announced his intention to join the Bulldogs via social media on Sunday.

His commitment comes after taking an official visit this weekend.

Hudson spent the 2023 season at New Mexico State, where he caught 36 catches for 551 yards, including 10 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 wideout joined the Aggies after starting his collegiate career at Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College.

Hudson is a product of Killeen, Texas. As part of the 2021 recruiting class out of Shoemaker High School, he was an unrated prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

STATE TO STATE ! talk to me hailstate nation 🐶 pic.twitter.com/dbILYj2JHp — trent (@kingtrent_03) May 5, 2024

Hudson is set to be part of MSU's offense in Jeff Lebby's first season coaching the Bulldogs. He was hired by Mississippi State in November after spending the last two campaigns as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator.

Receiver has been a priority for Lebby in his first offseason. He added Kelly Akharaiyi (UTEP) and Kevin Coleman (Louisville) in the portal while signing four-star prospects Mario Craver, Braylon Burnside and JJ Harrell in the 2024 high school class.

Mississippi State is coming off a 5-7 season in which former coach Zach Arnett was fired after 10 games.

