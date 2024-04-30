Mississippi State football lands Davon Booth, Utah State transfer running back

STARKVILLE — For the second time this offseason, Mississippi State football may have found its starting running back via the spring cycle of the transfer portal.

Davon Booth has committed to MSU, he announced via social media Tuesday. He comes to Starkville from Utah State where he rushed for 805 yards last season − ranking eighth in the Mountain West. His 6.71 yards per attempt ranked fourth in the conference.

His commitment comes at a position of need for the Bulldogs entering coach Jeff Lebby's first season at the helm.

Mississippi State returns Keyvone Lee and Jeffery Pittman from last season's roster. However, they combined for only 343 rushing yards last year.

The Bulldogs appeared to have their new starter lined up when Miami (Ohio) transfer Rashad Amos committed on April 13. However, he decommitted and flipped to Colorado shortly after.

Mississippi State was also after Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez, who visited for the Bulldogs' spring game, but he landed at Miami (Florida).

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

