Mississippi State football lands transfer WR, former Jackson State standout Kevin Coleman

STARKVILLE — Former Louisville wide receiver Kevin Coleman is transferring to Mississippi State football, he announced via social media on Thursday.

He's the second addition at the position to coach Jeff Lebby's first portal class, joining former UTEP receiver Kelly Akharaiyi.

He spent the 2023 season at Louisville where he caught 26 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to playing for the Cardinals, Coleman spent a season at Jackson State where he caught 32 passes for 475 yards and three scores en route to being named the SWAC freshman of the year.

Coleman is from St. Louis, Missouri, where he attended St. Mary's High School. As a prospect in the 2022 class, he was a four-star player, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

WHAT'S NEXT: Unpacking what's left for Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby in transfer portal

Coleman is the latest newcomer in an promising offseason for MSU at receiver. The Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class features three four-star prospects, highlighted by Starkville High School product Braylon Burnside who announced his signing on Wednesday at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Kevin Coleman: Louisville WR transferring to Mississippi State football