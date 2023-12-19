UTEP transfer receiver Kelly Akharaiyi commits to Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby

STARKVILLE — UTEP transfer wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi has committed to Mississippi State football, he announced via social media on Tuesday. He is the 10th portal addition for first-year coach Jeff Lebby and the first receiver.

Akharaiyi was one of 23 players in the country this season with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He caught 48 passes for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns. In two seasons playing for the Miners, he appeared in 24 games and collected 69 receptions for 1,308 yards and eight touchdowns.

Take me to hail state so I can show em I got that dawg in me. @HailStateFB @Coach_Leb pic.twitter.com/aubvbR4XBt — rocket man (@OGAKELS) December 19, 2023

Akharaiyi arrived at UTEP after two seasons at Tyler Junior College. He is from Irving, Texas, where he attended MacArthur High School and was an unrated prospect in the 2019 class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He joined UTEP as a two-star junior college prospect.

The addition of Akharaiyi helps replace production lost at the receiver position for MSU. Lideatrick Griffin announced that he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft while Zavion Thomas is transferring to LSU.

DEFENSIVE NEWS: Mississippi State football's Corey Ellington removes name from transfer portal

Lebby is looking to retool on offense after inheriting the SEC's lowest-scoring team. Chad Bumphis, who was hired as part of former coach Zach Arnett's staff last year, was retained as receivers coach by Lebby.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football lands Kelly Akharaiyi, UTEP transfer