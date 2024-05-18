Advertisement
PGA Championship Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Xander Schauffele holding lead on packed Moving Day

yahoo sports staff
It's Moving Day at Valhalla.

Saturday at the PGA Championship started with Xander Schauffele leading the field by a single stroke. He's led the entire way so far, which is something only five other golfers in the last 40 years has pulled off.

Right behind him, though, is a stampede of golfers ready to pounce in Louisville. Collin Morikawa was a shot back to start the day, but he quickly matched Schauffele at 12-under. Schauffele later retook the lead, but just barely.

Sahith Theegala played his way into the final group, too. Scottie Scheffler, despite his arrest, shot a 66 on Friday and was in T4 to start the third round. Bryson DeChambeau was right with him, too. We could go on. The leaderboard is absolutely packed.

Tiger Woods, however, is not in that stampede. He fell to 7-over after a rough start on Friday, and was among those who missed the cut. The good news, is the weather looks good after a long day of rain on Friday.

No matter how it shakes out, Moving Day is sure to be very eventful.

Live29 updates

  • Justin Rose has entered the picture

    Rose has been coming all day. A birdie at 15 has him to 6-under for the day, 11-under for the tournament, in a tie for fourth.

  • Schauffele back on top

    Xander Schauffele absolutely blasted his tee shot on the par-5 seventh. A 247-yard approach and two putts later, birdie, 13-under, leader.

  • Tight leaderboard

    How tight is it? We've got 21 players within four shots of the lead. The list includes seven major winners.

  • Lowry ... again

    We've got a three-way tie atop the leaderboard. Shane Lowry with another birdie at 14. He's got it to 12-under along with Xander and Morikawa.

  • Scottie Scheffler is bouncing back

    Phew!

    After going 4-over on his first four holes, Scheffler has birdied two of his last three. But that last one didn't come without some drama. It wasn't a long putt — about 6 feet. Pretty routine. He didn't hit a good putt, but managed to catch the left lip and down it went.

    He's got it back to 7-under.

  • Shane Lowry continues his heater

    A lengthy roll in for birdie at 13 for Shane Lowry has him to 11-under, just one back of the lead. After firing a 6-under 29 on the front, he'd cooled off a bit. That bird at 13 was his first on the back. Still, at 6-under on his round, 62 isn't out of the question.

  • Hey, Wrigley!

    The no-ticket fan is the best.

    Collin Morikawa jumps into the lead

    Collin Morikawa finally got one to fall, and Xander Schauffele's birdie putt to match went just right of the cup. That means that Morikawa has joined Schauffele at 12-under, which is two shots clear of the rest of the field.

    Schauffele is even so far today, and 1-over thru his last 13 holes.

    That rough double-bogey-bogey stretch for Scottie Scheffler was his first in a very, very long time.

  • Ryan Young

    Huge group at 10-under

    Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are still locked in at 1 and 2 on the leaderboard, but there's a big group tied for third at 10-under.

    The Group at 10-under

    • Sahith Theegala

    • Thomas Detry

    • Bryson DeChambeau

    • Dean Burmester

    • Shane Lowry

    Rory back in it?

    Rory McIlroy is trying to work his way back into this. He just made three straight birdies to close his front nine, and four of his last six. He's at 8-under now as he makes the turn.

    Scottie Scheffler slips again

    Things aren't going well for Scottie Scheffler today. He just hit it behind the fence on the 4th, and then chunked his approach up to the green. He still saved bogey, but he's at 5-under now for the week.

    Thomas Detry had 0 eagles this season entering the week. He now has 2, and he's back to 10-under.

    Shane Lowry goes low

    Shane Lowry is taking full advantage of Moving Day. He just shot a 29 on the front nine to get to 10-under on the week. Suddenly, he's just two off the lead.

    Collin Morikawa chip-in

    Well, that's one way to offset an early bogey. Collin Morikawa is just a stroke off the lead again.

    Scottie Scheffler double, bogey

    Well, that's not a great start for Scottie Scheffler. He just doubled the second, which dropped him to T14. He then barely missed a par save at the third.

    Scheffler is now 3 over thru 3 holes today, which has him 6 shots back of Xander Schauffele.

    An eagle at the 18th for Patrick Reed! He's now under par for the day and at 4-under for the week.

    If it holds, this will be the lowest scoring round ever at a PGA Championship.

    Variations of these are all over the course again today at Valhalla.

    Everyone is attacking Valhalla today, but the final group just made three pars at the first hole. Xander Schauffele's lead remains at 1

    The penultimate group is off and running, and Scottie Scheffler sent his ball right down the middle.

    Jordan Spieth's first eagle

    For the first time at the PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth has a double circle on his scorecard. He's made an eagle at the par-5 7th, which brings him under par for the day at Valhalla.

    Scottie Scheffler's new caddie

    Scottie Scheffler's normal caddie, Ted Scott, won't be on the bag today. Scott flew home to attend his daughter's high school graduation. This was planned well ahead of time. Scheffler's friend and PGA Tour chaplain Brad Payne will take his place today.

    Xander Schauffele has led after both rounds at the PGA Championship. Historically, though, that's not the best sign for him.

    Louisville mayor: No body cam footage from Scheffler's arrest

    There's apparently no body camera footage from Scottie Scheffler's arrest on Friday morning.

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 17: Scottie Scheffler (USA) holds an umbrella while waiting at the second hole during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about the lack of body camera footage from Scottie Scheffler's arrest. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

  • Round 3 begins shortly

    Round 3 begins at 11:28 am ET. For full tee times, click right here.

    They will be playing in threesomes, with those atop the leaderboard starting on No. 1, the back half starting on No. 10

    Here are some featured groups from Saturday:

    12:45 PM Brooks Koepka (-7), Taylor Moore (-7), Aaron Rai (-6)

    12:56 PM Matt Wallace, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre (all -7)

    1:07 PM Tony Finau (-8), Dean Burmester (-8), Harris English (-7)

    1:18 PM Bryson DeChambeau (-9), Austin Eckroat (-8), Viktor Hovland (-8)

    1:29 PM Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard (all -9)

    1:40 PM Xander Schauffele (-12), Collin Morikawa (-11), Sahith Theegala (-10)

  • Round 2 is in the books and ...

    78 players made the cut (-1). Per Elias Sports Bureau, that's the most ever, bettering the previous record of 71 at the 2006 Open.

    We're going to finish Round 2!

    Round 2 is scheduled to resume at 9:40 a.m., and Round 3 will start shortly after that once tournament organizers know exactly who will be playing where. Round 3 will be a two-tee start with three-man groupings; it's going to be a jam-packed course out there today.

    Fog delays end of Round 2, start of Round 3

    As of 9 a.m. Saturday morning, we're still not yet done with Round 2 of the PGA Championship — a half-dozen groupings are still on the course — and Round 3 is yet to begin. Fog has enshrouded the entire course, and play can't start until it lifts — can't play golf if you can't find your ball, after all.

    Here's the official PGA report:

    "UPDATE: Resumption of Round 2 is DELAYED until further notice due to heavy fog. The resumption will be 30 minutes after conditions are playable. Round 3 Starting Times will be a split tee start in groups of 3 off of #1 & #10 tees from approximately 11:17 AM - 1:40 PM."

    The good news is, weather seems stable for the rest of the weekend. So while we might have a crowded course for the next couple days, we ought to be able to get the whole tournament done on time. Knock on every piece of wood you can find.