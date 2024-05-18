PGA Championship Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Xander Schauffele holding lead on packed Moving Day

It's Moving Day at Valhalla.

Saturday at the PGA Championship started with Xander Schauffele leading the field by a single stroke. He's led the entire way so far, which is something only five other golfers in the last 40 years has pulled off.

Right behind him, though, is a stampede of golfers ready to pounce in Louisville. Collin Morikawa was a shot back to start the day, but he quickly matched Schauffele at 12-under. Schauffele later retook the lead, but just barely.

Sahith Theegala played his way into the final group, too. Scottie Scheffler, despite his arrest, shot a 66 on Friday and was in T4 to start the third round. Bryson DeChambeau was right with him, too. We could go on. The leaderboard is absolutely packed.

Tiger Woods, however, is not in that stampede. He fell to 7-over after a rough start on Friday, and was among those who missed the cut. The good news, is the weather looks good after a long day of rain on Friday.

No matter how it shakes out, Moving Day is sure to be very eventful.

