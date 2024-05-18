PGA Championship Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Xander Schauffele holding lead on packed Moving Day

Saturday at the PGA Championship started with Xander Schauffele leading the field by a single stroke. He's led the entire way so far, which is something only five other golfers in the last 40 years has pulled off.
Right behind him, though, is a stampede of golfers ready to pounce in Louisville. Collin Morikawa was a shot back to start the day, but he quickly matched Schauffele at 12-under. Schauffele later retook the lead, but just barely.
Sahith Theegala played his way into the final group, too. Scottie Scheffler, despite his arrest, shot a 66 on Friday and was in T4 to start the third round. Bryson DeChambeau was right with him, too. We could go on. The leaderboard is absolutely packed.
And if you're looking for on-course updates ... we've got you covered right here ...
Justin Rose has entered the picture
Rose has been coming all day. A birdie at 15 has him to 6-under for the day, 11-under for the tournament, in a tie for fourth.
Schauffele back on top
Xander Schauffele absolutely blasted his tee shot on the par-5 seventh. A 247-yard approach and two putts later, birdie, 13-under, leader.
Tight leaderboard
How tight is it? We've got 21 players within four shots of the lead. The list includes seven major winners.
Lowry ... again
We've got a three-way tie atop the leaderboard. Shane Lowry with another birdie at 14. He's got it to 12-under along with Xander and Morikawa.
Scottie Scheffler is bouncing back
Phew!
After going 4-over on his first four holes, Scheffler has birdied two of his last three. But that last one didn't come without some drama. It wasn't a long putt — about 6 feet. Pretty routine. He didn't hit a good putt, but managed to catch the left lip and down it went.
He's got it back to 7-under.
Shane Lowry continues his heater
A lengthy roll in for birdie at 13 for Shane Lowry has him to 11-under, just one back of the lead. After firing a 6-under 29 on the front, he'd cooled off a bit. That bird at 13 was his first on the back. Still, at 6-under on his round, 62 isn't out of the question.
Collin Morikawa finally got one to fall, and Xander Schauffele's birdie putt to match went just right of the cup. That means that Morikawa has joined Schauffele at 12-under, which is two shots clear of the rest of the field.
Schauffele is even so far today, and 1-over thru his last 13 holes.
Things aren't going well for Scottie Scheffler today. He just hit it behind the fence on the 4th, and then chunked his approach up to the green. He still saved bogey, but he's at 5-under now for the week.
A bogey-double bogey-bogey stretch for the World No. 1.
Scottie Scheffler's normal caddie, Ted Scott, won't be on the bag today. Scott flew home to attend his daughter's high school graduation. This was planned well ahead of time. Scheffler's friend and PGA Tour chaplain Brad Payne will take his place today.
Ryan Young
Xander Schauffele has led after both rounds at the PGA Championship. Historically, though, that's not the best sign for him.
Xander Schauffele is the 6th player in the last 40 years to hold the outright lead following rounds 1 and 2 in a PGA Championship.
Only 1 of the previous 5 - Brooks Koepka, who led by 7 - went on to win.
78 players made the cut (-1). Per Elias Sports Bureau, that's the most ever, bettering the previous record of 71 at the 2006 Open.
Jay Busbee
We're going to finish Round 2!
Round 2 is scheduled to resume at 9:40 a.m., and Round 3 will start shortly after that once tournament organizers know exactly who will be playing where. Round 3 will be a two-tee start with three-man groupings; it's going to be a jam-packed course out there today.
Jay Busbee
Fog delays end of Round 2, start of Round 3
As of 9 a.m. Saturday morning, we're still not yet done with Round 2 of the PGA Championship — a half-dozen groupings are still on the course — and Round 3 is yet to begin. Fog has enshrouded the entire course, and play can't start until it lifts — can't play golf if you can't find your ball, after all.
"UPDATE: Resumption of Round 2 is DELAYED until further notice due to heavy fog. The resumption will be 30 minutes after conditions are playable. Round 3 Starting Times will be a split tee start in groups of 3 off of #1 & #10 tees from approximately 11:17 AM - 1:40 PM."
The good news is, weather seems stable for the rest of the weekend. So while we might have a crowded course for the next couple days, we ought to be able to get the whole tournament done on time. Knock on every piece of wood you can find.