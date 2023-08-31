Transfers latest LIVE: Marc Cucurella closes in on Man Utd move as Liverpool talk to Ryan Gravenberch

(Getty Images)

The transfer deadline is fast approaching - clubs have to wrap up all their deals by 11pm BST on Friday 1 September, meaning today and tomorrow will be chaotic and potentially exciting with a host of switches still pending.

Among the biggest clubs, Man City could be set to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea, while the latter could offload Callum Hudson-Odoi after his return from loan. Manchester United, meanwhile, are still looking for at least two more additions, with rivals Liverpool hoping to land another midfielder in Ryan Gravenberch, currently at Bayern Munich.

Brighton look set to sign Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona, while several other Premier League teams could also conclude deals late on before the window shuts. Follow all the latest news and transfer rumour updates below; get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

Man United seeking to conclude deal for left-back with Marc Cucurella the top target

Erik ten Hag also wants a midfielder with Sofyan Amrabat the first choice

Liverpool are in talks with Bayern Munich over Ryan Gravenberch

Ansu Fati set for Premier League loan switch

Man City closing in on £47m Matheus Nunes from Wolves

11:17 , Karl Matchett

Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes has been given permission to travel to Manchester City for a medical after Wolves agreed a club-record £53million deal.

After overcoming some minor sticking points in final negotiations over an initial £47.3m deal late on Wednesday night, both clubs were able to come to an agreement which involved a bigger fee.

It is understood there are no add-ons included but there is a 10 per cent sell on fee on any profit City make on the 25-year-old.

Nunes became Wolves’ record signing when he joined from Sporting CP for an initial £38m last summer on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes moves closer to Man City move in £53million deal

11:11 , Karl Matchett

Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to depart Chelsea for good this time, having had a loan at Bayer Leverkusen last term.

Nottingham Forest are close to a permanent deal for him, report the Guardian, though there’s no mention of the fee.

Hudson-Odoi only has a year left on his contract and the winger has struggled for game time since his Achilles injury over three years ago.

11:05 , Karl Matchett

News from France suggests Wolves are making plans for the money they’ll make of Matheus Nunes’ sale. L’Equipe say they have bid €25m for Habib Diarra, currently with Strasbourg, but they have received no answer from the Ligue 1 side.

The teenager could be available for a late switch but Wolves are running short on time to conclude the deal.

10:58 , Karl Matchett

Bayern Munich are set to offer £50m to Fulham for combative central midfielder Joao Palhinha, reports the Telegraph.

The Bavarian giants had been in talks with Chelsea over a deal for Trevoh Chalobah, but there are “doubts” over that move getting done so their attention has moved to Portuguese star Palhinha.

While Chalobah plays mostly at centre-back for Chelsea, he can also feature in midfield and right-back.

However, Palhinha is rated at more than £60m by Fulham, who turned down an approach by West Ham for him earlier this summer.

10:52 , Karl Matchett

Wales boss Rob Page has backed Brennan Johnson to fill the striker void at Tottenham left by Harry Kane’s departure.

Record Spurs goal-scorer Kane moved to Bayern Munich in a £100million deal earlier this month and Tottenham have yet to replace him ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

But Tottenham are leading the chase for Wales forward Johnson with Nottingham Forest ready to listen to offers around the £50m mark.

“I wouldn’t even talk about the Harry Kane situation and going in to fill that,” Page said after naming a 25-man squad for the September 7 friendly with South Korea and the crunch Euro 2024 qualifier in Latvia four days later.

“He’s his own person and player, a different type of player. I think he’s just got to go.”

Rob Page backs Brennan Johnson to fill void left by Harry Kane at Tottenham

10:45 , Karl Matchett

Mauricio Pochettino praised the performances of the players given their full Chelsea debuts in the narrow Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon, but would not be drawn on reports that the club are on the brink of signing Manchester City’s Cole Palmer.

It took a first Chelsea goal from Enzo Fernandez in the second half to finally see off the challenge of the League Two side and seal a 2-1 victory, after Noni Madueke had equalised from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Pochettino was asked afterwards about the impending arrival of Palmer, with Chelsea and City reportedly having agreed a £40million fee for the forward, but he refused to comment, preferring instead to praise his team’s progression to the third round.

Mauricio Pochettino refuses to be drawn on Chelsea’s interest in Cole Palmer

10:40 , Karl Matchett

Fulham are in talks with Monaco over the sale of Tosin Adarabioyo, after reluctantly accepting the defender will not sign a new contract.

The Ligue 1 club will put a new bid in once a price is agreed, which is expected to be in the next 48 hours. Tosin and his representatives had been telling Fulham over the past few weeks that he would not sign a new contract, and this was reiterated in stronger terms since the 2-2 draw away at Arsenal at the weekend. With Fulham now risking losing the player on a free at the end of the season, they have entered more productive talks with Monaco.

Fulham in talks with Monaco to sell defender Tosin Adarabioyo

10:34 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool are in talks with Bayern Munich about Ryan Gravenberch as they try to sign a fourth midfielder this summer.

No deal has been agreed between the clubs yet but the Netherlands international is thought to be willing to move to Anfield as he looks for first-team football.

Gravenberch joined Bayern from Ajax last summer but the 21-year-old has only started three matches in the Bundesliga since then.

Jurgen Klopp has already bought three midfielders, in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, in this transfer window.

However, Liverpool have lost six other midfielders since the end of last season.

Liverpool hold talks with Bayern Munich over deal for Ryan Gravenberch

10:28 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United are in talks with Fiorentina about taking the Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan for the season.

Amrabat, who has not appeared for Fiorentina this season amid uncertainty about his future, played for United manager Erik ten Hag at Utrecht.

United have been interested in the 27-year-old for weeks but have been struggling to raise the funds to buy him because of Financial Fair Play considerations and are looking at a loan instead.

Amrabat, one of the outstanding players in last year’s World Cup, would give United a defensive midfield option to play alongside Casemiro.

They are without two injured midfielders in Mason Mount and youngster Kobbie Mainoo, while they have sold Fred to Fenerbahce.

Manchester United in race to agree Sofyan Amrabat move before transfer deadline

10:21 , Karl Matchett

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves to buy midfielder Matheus Nunes for £47m.

The two clubs have settled on the fee – which is yet to be formally ratified – after City’s first offer for the Portugal international was rejected last week.

Nunes has refused to train with Wolves this week as he tried to force a move from Molineux and seems set to become City’s fourth summer signing before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue for the 25-year-old, who was sent off in what is set to prove his final game as a Wolves player, the 4-1 defeat by Brighton.

Manchester City make breakthrough in pursuit of Wolves’ Matheus Nunes

10:15 , Karl Matchett

First up we’ll go with a rumours wrap from the overnight publications:

A massive bid of in excess of £110m for Mohamed Salah is reported to be incoming, though Liverpool have habitually stated the forward is absolutely not for sale. Saudi Arabia’s finest are yet to be fully dissuaded, it seems.

Rumours: Salah bid well over £100m; Chelsea winger set for exit

10:08 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to our coverage on the Independent of the latest transfer news and rumours; we’ll be following all the developments around the Premier League ahead of the window shutting tomorrow.

Across the course of Thursday we expect movement at Anfield, Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and plenty more besides - incoming and outgoing deals at all three of those clubs could be concluded soon as managers shape their squads for the 2023/24 season ahead.

Stay tuned - it could be a bumpy 37 hours or so.