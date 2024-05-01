Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. seeks Kentucky Derby victory after 2023 horse deaths, suspension

As Saffie Joseph Jr. sends two horses to train on an overcast morning at Churchill Downs, he looks to the heavens and makes the sign of the cross.

Opinions may vary on Joseph’s culpability regarding the two horses of his who died last year at Churchill Downs in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby, but Joseph is confident he did nothing wrong.

He also carries a small wooden cross in his pocket, a reminder of the faith he says helped him get through his darkest days as a trainer.

An investigation by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission agreed.

“You have family support, but you have to have a higher power blessing you,” Joseph said Tuesday outside his barn at Churchill Downs. “You don’t get over something like that mentally. It wrecks you. You have two choices: You either give up or keep going. We kept going, and the truth prevailed. We knew we didn’t do anything (wrong). We were confident in that.”

Saffie Joseph Jr. aims for 1st Kentucky Derby win

The 37-year-old Barbados native has returned to Churchill this week, seeking his first Kentucky Derby victory. Catalytic is a 30-1 long shot after finishing as the runner-up in the Florida Derby, but Joseph simply is happy to have another chance.

He doesn’t take it for granted after last year’s controversy.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. walks with Kentucky Derby contender Catalytic. The Barbados native says the deaths of two of his horses last year at Churchill Downs still affect him.

“It’s amazing how God works in mysterious ways,” he said. “Here we are back with a different horse right after. You can’t even make it up. … Just thankful to be back.

“If you don’t believe, believe.”

Two horses die at Churchill Downs

On Opening Night of last year’s Spring Meet at Churchill Downs — seven days before the Kentucky Derby — the Joseph-trained Parents Pride collapsed during a race and died. Three days later, Joseph’s Chasing Artie died in similar fashion.

On Thursday, two days before Kentucky Derby 149, Churchill Downs announced it was suspending Joseph indefinitely and scratched Wood Memorial Stakes winner Lord Miles — trained by Joseph — from the Run for the Roses.

Churchill Downs called the horses’ deaths “highly unusual” but reinstated Joseph two months later, following an investigation. Necropsies found no conclusive causes of the horses’ deaths.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. holds a small wooden cross while talking to Courier Journal reporter Jason Frakes on Tuesday.

Joseph said trace amounts of rat poison were found in Chasing Artie, though not enough to cause his death.

“Why was it there?” Joseph said Tuesday. “Who put it there? Maybe one day down the line we’ll figure out what caused it.”

Parents Pride and Chasing Artie were among 12 horses who died at Churchill Downs during a six-week period last spring. The track ultimately suspended racing operations, moving the remainder of its Spring Meet to Ellis Park.

At the time of his suspension, Joseph said he was “a scapegoat.” A year later, he said horse deaths can’t be prevented completely but is pleased with the improved safety measures at Churchill Downs, including routine inspections by veterinarians.

Kentucky Derby trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. watches horses Tuesday at Churchill Downs. Joseph has Catalytic in the 150th Derby. The Barbados native says the deaths of two of his horses last year at Churchill Downs still affect him.

“It doesn’t happen often, but it does happen,” Joseph said of unexplained horse deaths. “You can only minimize it. You’re never going to prevent all of them. It’s just like humans. The reality is we all have a time to go. …

“We always have to do better and get better. If we’re not trying to improve every year and put new factors in and find out reasons why, then we’re becoming complacent. We always need to get better, and I think we’re on the right path.”

