Track Phantom, Kentucky Derby hopeful, owned by Bob Baffert lawyer. Here's what to know

Clark Brewster has had a busy spring leading up to the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

He is part of owner Amr Zedan and trainer Bob Baffert’s team of lawyers that have battling to reclaim Medina Spirit's 2021 Kentucky Derby victory.

Although Baffert asked Brewster and the team of lawyers to dismiss the appeal in January, Zedan of Zedan Stables hasn't stopped fighting to get his horse, Muth, and others trained by Baffert to be eligible for the May 4 Kentucky Derby.

As Brewster works to get more horses in the field for the 150th Run for the Roses, he already has a horse in the race. The trial attorney is a part owner of Track Phantom.

Here’s what to know about Brewster and Track Phantom:

Who is Clark Brewster?

Brewster is an Oklahoma-based trial attorney who has represented Baffert, Stormy Daniels and James Hogue. His areas of practice include personal injury, medical malpractice and criminal defense. Brewster has a residence in Saratoga Springs, New York.

How many horses does Clark Brewster own?

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, right, exits U.S. District Court in Louisville on Feb. 2, 2023, along with attorney Clark Brewster.

Brewster owns 60 horses but has owned hundreds over the last 24 years, according to Thoroughbred Owner View. Cherokee Queen, who was foaled in 2005 and had an 11-7-1 record in 35 starts, is listed as his best horse.

When did Clark Brewster buy Track Phantom?

Brewster was part of a group of four entities that purchased Track Phantom from the 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale for $500,000. The other ownership partners include L&N Racing (Lee Levinson), Jerry Caroom and Breeze Easy (Mike Hall).

What is Track Phantom’s record?

Track Phantom is 3-2-1 in seven starts. The only race he didn’t finish in the money was a fourth-place showing in the Louisiana Derby.

Who is Track Phantom’s trainer?

Despite Brewster’s ties to Baffert, Track Phantom is trained by Steve Asmussen. He’s 0 for 25 at the Derby but had three horses finish second: Nehro (2011), Lookin At Lee (2017) and Epicenter (2022).

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Track Phantom, Kentucky Derby 2024 horse, owned by Bob Baffert lawyer