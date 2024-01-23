Bob Baffert says he won't pursue appeal of Medina Spirit's 2021 Kentucky Derby DQ

More than 2 ½ years since Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first, the case of who won the 2021 Kentucky Derby appears to be settled.

Trainer Bob Baffert announced Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, he has instructed his attorneys to dismiss the appeal related to the disqualification of Medina Spirit in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

“Zedan Racing owner, Amr Zedan, and I have decided that it is best to positively focus on the present and future that our great sport offers,” Baffert wrote. “We thank the (Kentucky Horse Racing Commission) and Churchill Downs for listening and considering our point of view and we are grateful for the changes and clarity that (the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority) brings to our sport.”

Pre-order now: Courier Journal publishing '150 Years of the Kentucky Derby' coffee table book

Eight days after the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Baffert announced Medina Spirit had tested positive for betamethasone, which is prohibited in any amount in a post-race blood test.

Churchill Downs immediately suspended Baffert and declared runner-up Mandaloun the winner of the 2021 Derby. Baffert continues to be banned from Churchill Downs.

Last August, after numerous appeals, the KHRC issued a final order in the case, upholding Medina Spirit’s disqualifications and the penalties that followed for Baffert. That set up a potential court battle Baffert has now decided to give up.

"Bob and Zedan Racing considered the likelihood of the KHRC litigation continuing for additional 2 years, inclusive of appeals, and both concurred that ending the Medina Spirit appeal was best for all concerned," said Clark Brewster, an attorney for Baffert. "Bob and Amr Zedan look forward to moving on positively and are excited about the future and the promising horses that will carry the Zedan Racing silks."

When is Derby 150?: Everything you need to know ahead of the Run for the Roses

Baffert, 71, has won the Kentucky Derby six times, tied with Ben Jones for the most by any trainer. Medina Spirit would have given Baffert a record seventh victory in the Run for the Roses.

Medina Spirit died Dec. 6, 2021, following a workout at Santa Anita Park.

As part of Churchill Downs’ current ban, any horse currently trained by Baffert must be transferred to another trainer by Jan. 29 in order to earn qualifying points for the May 4 Derby.

Churchill Downs released the following statement Monday night: "Today's dismissal of appeal does not change the current suspension or deadline to transfer horses for the upcoming 150th Kentucky Derby"

Baffert currently trains a pair of 3-year-olds who are among the top horses in the Derby futures market in Las Vegas. Nysos, a son of Nyquist, was 2 for 2 last year and won the Grade 3 Bob Hope Stakes at Del Mar. Muth, a son of Good Magic, is 3-2-0 in five career starts and most recently won the Grade 2 San Vicente on Jan. 6 at Santa Anita.

Baffert has not announced plans to transfer any of his current 3-year-olds to other trainers.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Follow on X @KentuckyDerby_CJ

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby: Bob Baffert won't pursue appeal of Medina Spirit's DQ