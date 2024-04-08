Can Bob Baffert horses run in 2024 Kentucky Derby? Here's what was said during hearing

A decision on whether Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert can enter horses in next month’s 150th running of the Kentucky Derby won’t come for at least another week.

During a hearing Monday in Jefferson County Circuit Court, Judge Mitch Perry asked representatives for horse owner Amr Zedan and Churchill Downs to return to court next Monday afternoon for another hearing.

Timing in the case is important, as horses running in the Kentucky Derby are required to be on the Churchill Downs grounds no later than April 27.

“Everybody involved in horse racing is watching this issue, I’m sure,” Perry said as Monday’s hearing concluded.

Zedan, who owns Arkansas Derby winner Muth, is seeking a temporary injunction that would allow Baffert-trained horses to compete in the May 4 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Baffert is the trainer for Muth.

Zedan also owned Medina Spirit, the horse at the center of Baffert’s suspension. Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby but was disqualified after failing a post-race drug test.

Following Medina Spirit’s post-race drug positive, Churchill Downs immediately suspended Baffert and declared runner-up Mandaloun the winner of the 2021 Derby. Baffert initially was suspended two years, but Churchill Downs announced in July of 2023 the suspension would be continued through 2024.

During Monday’s hearing, Perry repeatedly indicated the main issue in the current Zedan-Churchill Downs case is “why the suspension was extended.”

Churchill Downs has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

“The demand for a last-minute judicial takeover of the world’s most stored horse race … is baseless, outrageous and should be immediately rejected,” Churchill Downs wrote in its motion. “In his haste to litigate his way into the Kentucky Derby, Zedan has made a fatal mistake: He has asserted claims for promissory estoppel and defamation based on (Churchill Downs Incorporated’s) speech.”

The motion goes on to explain the claim of promissory estoppel, referring to Churchill’s announcement of Baffert’s suspension in 2021.

“Zedan claims that this amounted to a promise that CDI would extend Baffert’s suspension if, and only if, he had additional violations,” Churchill Downs wrote. “But that is clearly not what CDI said.”

Churchill lawyers argued Monday that any discovery related to its decision to extend Baffert’s suspension was irrelevant to its motion to dismiss the case.

Zedan’s lawsuit claims he bought horses in 2022 — including Muth — with the idea they could run in the 2024 Kentucky Derby because Baffert’s original suspension would be over by then.

"CDI had no legal right to extend its suspension of Baffert," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also claims that since June 2021 Baffert has raced 669 horses without a violation, including 55 owned by Zedan.

Lawyers for both sides declined comment following the hearing.

Muth’s victory in the Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park would have been worth 100 points, virtually assuring a spot in the Kentucky Derby if not for Baffert’s suspension.

Baffert also trains Imagination, who also would have enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby after winning the Grade 2 San Felipe on March 3 and finishing second in Saturday’s Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby.

Baffert, 71, has won the Kentucky Derby six times, tied with Ben Jones for the most by any trainer. In January, after 2 ½ years of litigation, Baffert announced he had instructed his attorneys to dismiss the appeal related to Medina Spirit’s disqualification.

