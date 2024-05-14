Tottenham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in a fascinating clash that could decide where the Premier League title ends up this season.

Man City, aiming to win the league for a fourth year in a row, come into the match second in the table just one point behind Arsenal. This match is their game in hand and should they triumph they will take a two-point lead into the final weekend of the season. A draw tonight would mean City need to make up a three-goal difference and match Arsenal’s result on Sunday while a defeat would leave the Gunners in control of the title race.

For Spurs, their target is the top four. Aston Villa failed to defeat Liverpool last night meaning their is still a chance that Tottenham can leapfrog them into the final qualifying spot for the Champions League. Spurs are four/five points behind Villa so must beat Man City to have any hope of finishing fourth.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for Tottenham vs Man City right here:

Tottenham host Manchester City in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm BST

Spurs need to win to keep hopes of top four finish alive

Three points for City takes them back to the top of the table

16:35 , Karl Matchett

14:57 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Tottenham vs Manchester City right here on the Independent. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news around the title race and the top four fight across the coming hours, along with team news and every kick of the action once the game starts at 8pm.