Pep Guardiola reveals Liverpool lesson driving Man City in title race against Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City there is no room for error at Tottenham as he believes their hopes of a fourth successive title will be over if they drop points.

After cruising to victory over Fulham last weekend, there is a scenario where City could draw in London and claim the title on goal difference if they thrash West Ham on Sunday and another where Arsenal drop points against Everton.

But Guardiola, who has never won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League, feels anything other than a victory could come at a huge cost.

City have won their last seven league games and Guardiola compared it to previous run-ins where his side finished with winning runs.

“It’s obvious,” Guardiola said. “We have just one option: win the game. We travel for that. I felt from what happened in the past with the way we were playing against Liverpool [for the title] I said either we win, win, win or it will be over.

“I had the feeling to beat Arsenal is so difficult because they make very good things in all departments and are difficult to beat. If we have the chance for it to depend on us we have to use it. We have the last chance away to give the chance at home.”

City could welcome back Jack Grealish, who missed Saturday’s 4-0 win at Fulham with illness, while Nathan Ake, who came off injured at Craven Cottage, might be fit.

Guardiola expects a tough game, even though Tottenham have lost four of their last five league matches, as he praised Ange Postecoglou for the way he has changed Spurs.

Pep Guardiola’s side have two league games remaining (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

He added: “We have to know exactly what they are as a team so demanding this season because they are more proactive with a different manager. They are so aggressive, it doesn’t matter if they are losing 4-0 at Anfield they continue with the game plan that they believe in. The difficulty is there but we know what we are playing for to give us the chance to have the last game at home depending on us.”