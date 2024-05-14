Is Tottenham v Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City take on Tottenham as they look to retain their Premier League title (PA)

Tottenham could do rivals Arsenal a huge favour if they derail Manchester City’s title hopes in a crucial Premier League fixture.

Pep Guardiola’s side know that a fourth successive league crown will be theirs if they win their final two games.

But Arsenal negotiated a nervy afternoon against Manchester United to keep the pressure on, and will now hope that Ange Postecoglou’s hosts can help them out.

Spurs secured a much-needed win against Burnley on Saturday after a run of four straight defeats had disrupted their push for a European place.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Tottenham vs Manchester City predictions and odds here.

When is Tottenham vs Manchester City?

Tottenham vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 14 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Richarlison and Yves Bissouma will miss the rest of the season due to injury. Micky van de Ven performed well after being pressed into emergency left-back duties during that game and may start in the role.

Nathan Ake was substituted with an apparent problem after just 22 minutes against Fulham, though Pep Guardiola has suggested it is not serious and the Dutchman could feature. Jack Grealish was absent due to illness at the weekend but is back amongst things.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven; Sarr, Hojbjerg; Kulsevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish; Haaland.

Odds

Tottenham win 11/2

Draw 5/2

Manchester City win 4/11

Our football betting sites can be found here.

Prediction

Tottenham 2-4 Manchester City