Tottenham and Man United advance to Women's FA Cup final in England

Tottenham's Bethany England celebrates after the Adobe Women's FA Cup semi-final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City in London, England, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham and Manchester United will contest the Women's FA Cup final in England.

Tottenham beat Leicester 2-1 to reach the title match for the first time and Man United won by the same score against Chelsea, whose hopes of capturing the Super League-Champions League-FA Cup treble were ruined.

Chelsea — managed by Emma Hayes, the incoming coach of the U.S. women's national team — recently lost the final of the Women’s English League Cup to Arsenal.

It leaves United with the chance of winning a first ever major trophy.

The FA Cup will take place at Wembley Stadium on May 12.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer