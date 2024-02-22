Top QB recruit Julian Lewis schedules Georgia football visit

The 2025 cycle is beginning to take shape after Georgia reeled in the No. 1 recruiting class of 2024. One of the biggest priorities for the Bulldogs is five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, who is currently committed to USC.

The five-star prospect recently reclassified from the class of 2026 to the class of 2025. The Carrollton High School (Carrollton, Georgia) standout is rated as the No. 2 quarterback and the No. 8 recruit in the country, per 247Sports Composite.

Lewis has scheduled another visit to the Bulldogs for March 14 after most recently visiting Athens on Feb. 3. He will also visit Alabama (March 8), Auburn (March 16), Colorado (March 22) and USC (March 30).

After an outstanding freshman season for Carrollton High School in 2022, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback continued to impress with a special season as a sophomore. Lewis passed for 3,094 passing yards, 48 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Lewis was named as the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year for his efforts in 2023, leading Carrollton to a 11-2 season and 7A quarterfinals appearance.

The Bulldogs were included in Lewis’ top eight schools before he committed to the Trojans on August 22. It’s clear that he is still considering his options with the number of visits he plans to take this spring.

