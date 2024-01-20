Georgia set to host USC commit, nation’s No. 2 QB Julian Lewis

Georgia football is pushing hard for in-state quarterback recruit Julian Lewis, who recently reclassified from the 2026 class to the 2025 cycle.

Lewis committed to USC in August, but he is still scheduling visits, including ones to Georgia, Colorado and Auburn, per On3’s Chad Simmons. The five-star quarterback is saving his last visit for the Georgia Bulldogs on Feb. 3. Lewis has a Jan. 20 visit with Auburn and a Jan. 27 visit with Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Lewis was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class before reclassifying. Now, the five-star prospect is rated as the No. 2 quarterback, the No. 3 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 9 player overall, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Lewis (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) plays for Carrollton High School (Georgia). He was named Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023 after helping Carrollton to a 11-2 record and a 7A quarterfinals appearance. Lewis completed 186-of-280 passes (66.4%) for 3,094 yards with 48 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Bulldogs are certainly in play here for Lewis considering his ties to the state and the impending changes to the USC Trojan’s staff. USC 1uarterbacks coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly interviewing for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator role.

Here’s a look at Lewis’ record-breaking playoff performance in 2023:

Julian Lewis is one of the best high school quarterbacks to play football in Georgia in recent memory.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire