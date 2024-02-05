Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis visits Georgia football

Over the weekend, five-star USC Trojans commitment Julian Lewis visited the Georgia Bulldogs. Lewis attended a Georgia basketball game and sat alongside Georgia football coach Kirby Smart.

Julian Lewis is one of the most talented recruits in the nation regardless of class. The five-star prospect recently reclassified from the class of 2026 to the class of 2025. Lewis is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The uber-talented quarterback is the No. 8 recruit in the country and the second-ranked prospect in Georgia.

Lewis broke out with an outstanding freshman season for Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia, in 2022. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback followed his 2022 campaign up with another outstanding effort in 2023.

Last season, the Carrollton superstar passed for 3,094 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Julian Lewis was named as the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year for his efforts in 2023. Lewis helped Carrollton reach the 7A quarterfinals in Georgia and went 11-2.

The five-star quarterback has been committed to USC since Aug. 2023. Many of the nation’s elite college football programs are recruiting Julian Lewis. The USC verbal pledge has recently checked out Georgia, Auburn, and Ohio State. Lewis additionally returned to USC for a visit in November.

Georgia is making Julian Lewis a priority recruit, but the Bulldogs will have a challenge getting Lewis to decommit from USC. Trojans’ head coach Lincoln Riley has an excellent record of developing quarterbacks that is hard to match.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire