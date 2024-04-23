Tom Pelissero reacts to Broncos trading for QB Zach Wilson

The Broncos have a new starting quarterback in Zach Wilson. Or do they?

Denver agreed to trade for Wilson, the Jets’ former first-round pick, on Monday. New York didn’t come away with much: they received a sixth-round selection (No. 203) in this week’s NFL draft from the Broncos, who, in addition to Wilson, will get a seventh-round pick (No. 256) from the Jets.

After news of the trade broke, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network joined Colin Cowherd’s FS1 show, The Herd, and gave his thoughts on Wilson now donning the navy and orange. He believes that if there is one coach who can maximize Wilson’s talents, it’s Broncos headman Sean Payton.

"If anybody can get the most of out Zach Wilson, it's going to be Sean Payton."@TomPelissero breaks news to @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/dEkpO0eiPK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 22, 2024

With Wilson solidified as a potential option, should the Broncos still pursue a quarterback in this year’s draft? Bo Nix and Michael Penix are the names that come up and could be solid options if the Broncos choose to go that way. Nevertheless, we will see what Payton and the front office do this Thursday.

