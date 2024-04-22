How the Zach Wilson trade could impact Broncos’ draft plans

The Denver Broncos finally have their new quarterback!

The Broncos sent a sixth-round pick to the New York Jets on Monday to acquire Zach Wilson and a seventh-round pick in a pre-draft trade. The cost makes it a low-risk move for Denver.

As things stand now, Wilson is set to compete with Jarrett Stidham for the starting quarterback job this summer. How the trade impacts the team’s draft plans remains to be seen.

Logically, it would be reasonable to assume the Broncos are now less likely to select a quarterback when they go on the clock with pick No. 12 in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday evening. That’s just an assumption, though.

Apparently, the Wilson trade will not deter the team’s efforts to trade up for a top quarterback prospect in this year’s class.

“Expect the Broncos to continue working behind the scenes to see if they have enough to move up in the draft for a QB, otherwise all other options are on the table,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic tweeted on Monday.

It remains to be seen which quarterback(s) Denver might be targeting in a potential trade, but the Broncos obviously view those top rookie prospects as more promising options than Wilson.

What remains to be seen is whether or not Denver feels Bo Nix (24) or Michael Penix (23) is still worth drafting after the team acquired Wilson (24). He hasn’t lived up to his pre-draft hype, but Wilson still has potential.

Using deductive reasoning, it seems fair to assume the Broncos will still move up for a top QB if the price is right, but the team won’t reach for a quarterback at No. 12 after landing Wilson. Right now, all we can do is speculate. We’ll get answers when the draft begins on Thursday.

