Jets QB Zach Wilson is skipping offseason workouts while hoping to be traded

Quarterback Zach Wilson has not attended the New York Jets' voluntary offseason workouts as he continues to seek a trade, but no progress has developed on a potential deal.

With the NFL Draft happening next week, it's likely that teams are waiting to see how they address their quarterback situations with available prospects before deciding whether or not to pursue a move for Wilson. Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters on Friday that he's had discussions with other teams with no positive movement.

Zach Wilson is an asset, but at the same time, we're obviously open to trading Zach," Douglas said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "There have been discussions. Nothing's really changed since we talked down in Florida, but we're open to trading him. There's just no news to report on that."

During his previous three seasons with the Jets, Wilson participated in offseason workouts. His absence is an indication that he sees no spot for him on the roster and also demonstrates his frustration with a trade not happening.

The Jets have already filled their backup QB spot behind Aaron Rodgers by signing free agent Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $18 million. Taylor, a 13-year veteran, is expected to provide a far more reliable option if Rodgers can't play.

Last season, Wilson again showed inconsistency and a lack of progress when he played. In 12 games (11 starts), the third-year pro completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Jets went 4–7 when he played.

In his three seasons with the Jets after being selected No. 2 overall in 2021, Wilson is 12–21 as a starter, throwing for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Besides his play, Wilson's contract is a likely obstacle to a trade. He could seemingly be a fit with teams including the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. But Wilson is guaranteed a $5.45 million salary for 2024, more expensive than several teams would like to pay a backup quarterback. How much of that figure the Jets are willing to eat to facilitate a trade is also an issue.

The Jets could cut Wilson, but would sustain an $11.2 million hit on their salary cap. That's the same figure that the team would have to pay if Wilson is on their roster. As a result, team owner Woody Johnson and Douglas both say keeping Wilson is an option. However, that could create quite a scene during training camp and possibly season-long drama.