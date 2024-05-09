Can Titans WR Treylon Burks shed the bust label in 2024?

The first two years of Tennessee Titans 2022 first-round pick and wide receiver Treylon Burks’ career have been a major disappointment, thanks to injuries and a lack of production when healthy.

And, when you include the fact that Burks was drafted to replace A.J. Brown after the Titans foolishly traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, it only makes things worse for the Arkansas product.

It’s fair to, at the very least, start calling Burks a bust considering where he was drafted and what he’s produced, and he’s going to have one hell of a time trying to shed that label this coming season.

The best thing Burks has going for him is the fact that the Titans are going to move to a more pass-heavy offense under head coach Brian Callahan. He also has a gunslinger at quarterback in Will Levis.

However, Burks went from being the No. 2 option on the depth chart to start 2023, to no better than No. 4 ahead of 2024 after the additions of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, who make up a strong top three along with DeAndre Hopkins.

As a result of the newly-crowded wide receivers room, snaps and targets will be tough to come by for the third-year wideout, making it far less likely he breaks out and sheds the bust label in 2024.

The only realistic path for Burks to revive his career this coming season is for one of the Titans’ top-three wideouts to get injured, which, based on how things have gone for Tennessee the past few years when it comes to injuries, is very possible.

Knowing that, the Titans are far better off holding on to Burks rather than trading him, as they’ll likely only get a late-round pick. That’s simply not enough for Tennessee to justify cutting into their depth.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire