It’s time to vote for the Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for May 6
It was a huge weekend of sports for athletes on the Gulf Coast. The quarterfinals played out on the diamond and track and field stars competed in state championships.
Some of the top performers from the week are highlighted here.
This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on May 13, at sunherald.com.
To submit a nominee for next week’s poll, please send game stats from an event that occurred this week to swatkins@sunherald.com.
Get to know the nominees here:
Justin Knight, George County track and field: Knight was the lone boys multi-state champion from the Coast, winning the titles in 6A long jump and high jump.
Sahara Cooper, Gulfport track and field: Cooper was one of two girls from the Coast to win multiple individual state championships, taking first place in 7A triple jump and long jump.
Aryn Eady, D’Iberville track and field: Eady was the other girls multi-champ, winning the crown in 7A discus and shot put.
Tyler West, Vancleave baseball: West pitched a complete game shutout with six strikeouts while also hitting a home run and a triple against East Central to force a decisive game three.
Luke Schnoor, Resurrection baseball: Schnoor had four hits, a double and two RBIs in game two against Ethel.
Teegan DeWitt, Hancock softball: DeWitt pitched 9.2 innings over two wins against Picayune, striking out 22 batters without allowing a run. She also had four hits, three doubles and an RBI.
Brooklyn Rhodes, Vancleave softball: Rhodes pitched 14 innings across two wins against Florence, striking out 14 batters and giving up just two unearned runs.