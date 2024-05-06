Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 2 preview: Denver will play with desperation

NBA Western Conference semifinals

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Timberwolves

(Wolves lead series 1-0)

Game 2: 9 p.m. Monday, Ball Arena, Denver

TV; radio: TNT; 100.3 FM and iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Game preview

Opening bell: The Timberwolves defense did the job in Game 1′s 106-99 victory in Denver. The Nuggets couldn't stop Anthony Edwards, who had 43 points, and the Wolves controlled the fourth quarter with a strong contribution from Naz Reid.

Watch him: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is headed toward the MVP award, but the Wolves had to be happy with how they limited him in Game 1 with Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid using size and strength against Jokic. He did have 32 points, but only eight rebounds, and his brilliant passing ability was somewhat controlled. When Jokic was asked after Saturday's game how he can combat the Wolves' size, he said, "Have a duplicate clone of myself."

Injuries: Denver's Jamal Murray (calf) is questionable.

Forecast: The Nuggets will certainly not want to lose the first two at home, and will play with desperation. But if Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns can stay out of foul trouble, and his team can limit the Nuggets from three-point land, the Wolves could put Denver in a big, big hole.

. . .

Get coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.