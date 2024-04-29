NBA playoffs: Anthony Edwards outshines Devin Booker, Kevin Durant to secure Timberwolves sweep of Suns

Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With their season on the line the Phoenix Suns' starts shone their brightest on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It wasn't enough.

Led by their own All-Stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves prevailed, 122-116 in a taut Game 4 to secure a 4-0 sweep of the Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They overcame 82 combined points from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to secure the series clincher on the Suns' home court.

Minnesota closed out the victory without head coach Chris Finch. Finch left the game early after a sideline collision with point guard Mike Conley in the final two minutes. The nature of his injury wasn't immediately clear.

Suns season ends with a thud

With the win, Minnesota becomes the first team to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The loss delivers a decisive blow to a Suns team that was constructed around Durant and Booker to compete for a championship. Instead, the depth it sacrificed to build a top-heavy roster proved to be its Achilles heel.

The Suns struggled to find production outside its top two players while the younger, more focused Timberwolves performed like playoff veterans.

The Suns didn't exit the postseason without a fight. Sunday's was a back-and-forth battle from the opening tip and saw the lead traded on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter. It was a stark contrast to the first three games that saw the Timbewolves win each by double figures.

Edwards powers Wolves again, this time in a tight game

Ultimately, Minnesota made more plays down the stretch and proved it was built to win in a tightly contested postseason game. Edwards shone again in a 40-point effort while hitting several big shots down the stretch.

His sixth 3-pointer of the game with 4:12 remaining put Minnesota up, 110-107.

ANTHONY EDWARDS AGAIN ‼️



Wolves up 4 with under 4 to go 🍿 https://t.co/Gm0voOD28y pic.twitter.com/m44FA3scfu — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2024

He then silenced the Phoenix crowd with a highlight-reel dunk over Durant to put Minnesota up, 115-111 with 2:13 remaining.

The Timberwolves held off the Suns from there to secure the win.

Edwards scored 31 second-half points after a nine-point first half saw him struggle from the field on a 2-of-8 effort.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch injured, leaves early

The Timberwolves finished the last 1:41 of the game without Finch on the sideline. He was injured on a collision with Conley and had to be helped off the floor to the locker room.

Hope Chris Finch is OK. 🙏🙏



pic.twitter.com/Ey1c7fuw6N — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 29, 2024

He spent several moments on the court after the collision surrounded by trainers and Timberwolves players. He ultimately limped to the locker room while flanked by two team trainers. The Timberwolves didn't provide an immediate update on his condition.

The Timberwolves advance to face the winner between the Los Angeles Lakers and reigning champion Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets and Lakers play Monday night in Denver with the the Nuggets holding a 3-1 series lead.