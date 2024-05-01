Tiger Woods charges $175 for a polo shirt – and it’s not even red

This polo shirt will set you back $175

Tiger Woods risks pricing out his fans after demanding hefty sums for his new clothing and kit range following his split from Nike.

A new limited edition ball marker has been launched for $50 (£40), which is 2½ times the price of an equivalent product at the Masters.

The official launch of his new “lifestyle brand”, Sun Day Red, also has a notable omission: no red polo shirt to match his iconic Sunday wear. Given various products have been teased for some time, however, there is speculation that the instantly recognisable item could yet be announced, especially given the choice of name for his new range.

But it is the price tags on his new clothing and souvenir range which is the main concern among his fanbase. A hooded sweatshirt that Woods has been showcasing recently is priced at up to $200 (£160) for the “3D Knit Lightweight” version. Polos retail at up to $175 (£140), while a signature mock turtle neck is $150 (£120). A Sun Day Red glove is $45 (£36), with caps and bucket hats are priced up to $50 (£40).

Woods has announced his new clothing range as part of his expanded deal with TaylorMade, his long-time club manufacturer. Woods wore Nike clothes for 27 years until his split with that brand earlier this year.

“Sunday red is the colour that Tiger has made very famous on Sundays,” David Abeles the TaylorMade chief executive, said in February. “But he plays golf on more than Sundays.”

‘My mum thought red was my power colour’

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Woods discussed the launch of the Sun Day Red range. “It’s about athletes being first, and designing something for the athlete, so that we can perform at a higher level,” he explained. “And here we are with Sun Day Red.”

When the host asked him about the name, Woods said: “Maybe because I’ve won a few tournaments on Sunday, while wearing red…”

He continued: “The red story is actually a good one. It comes from my mum. My mum thought that with me being a Capricorn, it’s my power colour or some BS like that.

“So I ended up wearing red, and winning some junior golf tournaments, and then to spite her I wore blue and I did not win those tournaments. So mum is always right.”

Woods wore red for some of his biggest tournament victories, including the 2019 Masters - AP/David J. Phillip

‘Very disappointing for a loyal fan base’

Reaction on social media to the range is lukewarm. “We all love Tiger but that’s just ripping people off,” wrote one fan in a discussion over the range’s high prices. “It’s an unknown niche brand pretty much. Doesn’t even have the option to buy in euros.....a gimmick to try capture sales on launch those prices will fall. Very disappointing for a loyal fan base.”

Sun Day Red has been trailed since February, with Woods appearing at the Genesis Invitational tournament and the Masters last month. Woods will also wear the line at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Country Club in Louisville on May 13.

Woods has been wearing his own clothing range in recent tournaments, although this red polo is not yet available to buy online - AP/David J. Phillip

The game, meanwhile, is waiting to see if Woods will take on the captaincy for next year’s Ryder Cup in New York. In the modern age, Team USA has never taken so long to appoint a skipper. It has been no secret that the PGA of America has told Woods that it is his position if he wants it, but he has kept everyone hanging, not least Europe captain Luke Donald.

Woods revealed at the Masters three weeks ago that he was intending to reach a decision soon, but there has only been silence since. However, insiders believe that Woods has not wanted to overshadow two of his businesses with a Ryder Cup announcement.

Last week, Woods unveiled his team for the TGL – the indoor simulator golf league that Woods has formed with Rory McIlroy – and this week is the Sun Day Red launch. The US PGA Championship – the second major of the year, which like the Ryder Cup is also overseen by the PGA of America – begins in two weeks’ time and it is almost inconceivable that the Valhalla tournament will come and go without Luke Donald discovering his counterpart for Bethpage Black. Stewart Cink is lined up to take on the role if Woods opts out.

