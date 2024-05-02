Thunderbirds hit four home runs in win over Warriors

May 1—Box Score

At Rochester

THUNDERBIRDS 8, WARRIORS 0

Tumwater 300 203 0 — 8

Rochester 000 000 0 — 0

TUM Pitching — Ferguson 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 K Highlights — Stevens 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, R; Haase 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R; Barrett 2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R

ROC Pitching — Demers 7 IP, 13 H, 8 R (6 ER), 0 BB, 5 K Highlights — Vassar 2-3

The Tumwater softball team was no stranger to the long ball on Wednesday, as the Thunderbirds hit four home runs in an 8-0 victory at Rochester.

Sarah Stevens hit two, while Megan Barrett and Jamie Haase also went yard in the victory.

The trio combined for seven of the eight Tumwater RBIs, as Stevens and Haase each brought home three and Barrett's homer was a solo shot.

Ella Ferguson brought home the other Tumwater (14-4, 9-1 2A EvCo) run, and she was also stellar in the circle. She allowed just two hits in a complete-game shutout, striking out 11 in the process.

Mckenna Vassar collected both hits for the Warriors, going 2 for 3 at the plate.

With the win, Tumwater goes up a half game on W.F. West at the top of the league standings, while Rochester is now tied with Centralia for the district pigtail spot.

Rochester will head to Recreation Park to face W.F. West on Friday, while Tumwater will host Centralia on Monday.