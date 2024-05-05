Thousands take part in Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of Kalamazoo on Sunday for the annual Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon.

The full marathon began at 7 a.m., and runners in that race could use it to qualify for the Boston Marathon. The half marathon started at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 10K and 5K.

Organizers say the race was a great way for people to experience downtown Kalamazoo and give back to the businesses and community.

“I think it’s great to be in the heart of the community and just based where all the neighborhoods kind of come together in Kalamazoo and the economic impact is always great too with the restaurants and coffee shops,” Curt Aardema, start line coordinator, said.

After the race, runners were able to hang out at the Borgess Health and Wellness Expo, which ended at 2 p.m.

