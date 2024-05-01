'Those two have got some real grit about them' - Pete Smith

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

Stoke-On-Trent Live reporter Pete Smith believes that Bae Junho and Million Manhoef have started to adjust to the physical nature of Championship football.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, he claimed that the pair are both beginning to understand what it means to represent the Potters:

"There's a stereotype about Stoke which is quite lazy that fans only like to see players who work hard, run for the shirt and put in lots of energy.

"That is right, that's a minimum, but they love a skilful player as well. They love somebody who can embarrass an opponent, and Manhoef and Junho can both do that.

"There was a moment against Middlesbrough where Junho skid someone with his skill and everyone would be up out of their seats. Also, he can throw a centre-back aside with a shoulder barge, and you think, 'Yes, come on!'.

"Those two have got some real grit about them as well as the quality that they've got in their boots. You need both of those ingredients to succeed in the Championship."