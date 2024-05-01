'There's a recklessness to it' - Webb on Onana foul

[Getty Images]

Referees' chief Howard Webb says it was a "clear error" to not initially award a penalty for Andre Onana's foul on Zeki Amdouni in Manchester United's draw with Burnley on Saturday.

Onana came out to attempt to punch the ball clear, but caught the Burnley forward instead. Initially no penalty was awarded, before the video assistant referee (VAR) intervened and recommended referee John Brooks review the incident again.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Mic'd Up programme, Webb said: "We acknowledge that, that situation in week number one at Old Trafford [against Wolves] should have led to a VAR intervention and didn't.

"This is very similar - Onana coming out and not making contact with the ball, making heavy contact with his opponent, not seen by the referee on the field.

"It's a clear error not to award the penalty kick [on the field], and therefore [VAR] recommends that the referee looks at it at the screen for himself and sees that heavy contact."

Onana was not given a card at the time and, asked whether he should have been sent off, Webb did not believe so.

"I think there's a recklessness to it," he said. "On the day he wasn't cautioned. I think that would have been the right outcome to show a yellow card as well, for a reckless action.

"I don't think it's serious foul play. I don't think there's excessive force or brutality in that challenge, but there's an element of recklessness. And that would normally lead to a yellow card."