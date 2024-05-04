Texas trending for 2025 four-star RB James Simon

Texas is now trending for one of the top running backs in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class.

Justin Wells of Inside Texas entered a recruiting prediction this weekend in favor of the Longhorns to land four-star running back James Simon. According to 247Sports, Simon is ranked the No. 8 running back in the nation and the No. 4 overall recruit in Louisiana.

As a junior for Calvary Baptist Academy, Simon ran for 1,600 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 8.3 yards per carry. He also hauled in 20 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Simon currently has an official visit scheduled to Texas on June 21.

Texas recruiting insider @justinwells2424 has logged an expert prediction for the Longhorns to land 4-star RB James Simon🤘 Intel: https://t.co/cWShQxYgW3 pic.twitter.com/9lh5VMtw8J — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire