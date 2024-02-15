Texas Tech football has its new offensive line coach, school official says

Clay McGuire, the offensive line coach at Washington State for eight of the past 12 years, is heading back to the Texas Tech football program for his third stint on the Red Raiders' coaching staff.

Tech coach Joey McGuire is in the process of hiring Clay McGuire, no relation, as offensive line coach. A Tech official confirmed the development Thursday.

McGuire turned 42 on Feb. 5. Terms of his agreement were not immediately known.

McGuire will replace Stephen Hamby, whom Tech fired without cause last week. Hamby, the Red Raiders' offensive line coach the past two seasons, started the second year of a two-year contract on Feb. 1.

Tech owes Hamby about $231,000 in buyout money, due in monthly installments starting next month. The amount would be reduced by Hamby's earnings from any subsequent job until the contract expires Jan. 31, 2025.

McGuire has spent the past three seasons as an offensive line coach at Pac-12 schools, in 2021 at Southern California and in 2022 and 2023 at Washington State.

McGuire, the first player to commit to Tech during the Mike Leach era, was a Red Raiders fullback and tight end from 2000-04. He was on Leach's staff from 2006-09, spending one year each as a video intern, a graduate assistant, the special teams coach and the running backs coach.

Then he was running backs coach and special teams coordinator from 2010-11 at East Carolina and offensive line coach from 2012-17 at Washington State. He returned to Tech in 2018 as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach and, after the breakup of the Kliff Kingsbury staff, went to Texas State as offensive line coach from 2019-20.

