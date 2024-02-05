Texas Tech football offensive line coach Stephen Hamby not returning

Stephen Hamby, the Texas Tech football offensive line coach the past two years, won't return next season, a Tech athletics spokesman said Monday.

Tech coach Joey McGuire currently is looking for a replacement for that position, the spokesman said. The reason for Hamby's departure was not immediately available.

Tech finished 7-6 in 2023 with an Independence Bowl victory over California. Behind the Red Raiders' offensive line, running back Tahj Brooks finished as the fourth-leading rusher in the FBS with 1,538 yards and 10 touchdowns. Brooks's 290 carries were the second most by any player at any level of college football this past season.

Hamby was in the first year of a two-year contract that called for him to make $240,000 for 2023 and $250,000 for 2024. If he left the staff of his own choosing, Hamby owes Tech a buyout of $50,000. If he is dismissed without cause, Tech must pay Hamby 70 percent of the remaining value of the contract in monthly installments, offset by his earnings from a subsequent job during the term of the contract.

Hamby was the starting center on the Red Raiders' 11-2 Cotton Bowl in 2008. He returned to his alma mater as a graduate assistant from 2013 through 2015. Then he was offensive line coach at Bowling Green from 2016-18 and spent three years at Western Kentucky, in quality control from 2019-20 and as offensive line coach in 2021.

Hamby returned to Texas Tech along with offensive coordinator Zach Kittley after the 2021 season.

Texas Tech's offensive line coach Stephen Hamby attends practice, Thursday, March 31, 2022.

