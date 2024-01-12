Texas Tech football announces 5 additional players for spring semester

Five more members of the Texas Tech football team were officially announced Friday.

Among those joining head coach Joey McGuire's Red Raiders are previously reported transfer commitments Nevada defensive end James Hansen, Oklahoma tight end Jason Llewellyn and TCU defensive back Javeon Wilcox.

New names include Ethan Ballentine, a freshman place kicker, and Price Morgan, a junior wide receiver.

These players will all join the Red Raiders for the spring semester. In total, 16 transfers and 13 members of the 2024 recruiting class will go through spring practice while the other newcomers will join the team in the summer.

Hansen has one year of eligibility left after spending time at Riverside Community College, Utah State and Nevada. He spent the past two years with the Wolf Pack.

Llewellyn appeared in 13 games for the Sooners across two seasons, primarily on special teams. He is a native of Aledo. Ballentine, the kicker, comes to Tech from Birdville in the metroplex area, adding depth to the position behind returning starter Gino Garcia.

Wilcox redshirted for the Horned Frogs in his one year at TCU. He played for Lake Belton High School, where he was teammates with Tech five-star receiver recruit Micah Hudson.

Morgan appeared in 22 games for Central Missouri, a Division II program out of Warrensburg. He caught 57 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns in his two years with the Mules, most which which came this season where he was a top 10 receiver in DII.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football adds 5 players, including Oklahoma, TCU transfers