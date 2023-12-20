Three winning seasons capped by bowl victories, a two-year, $242 million facilities project and Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire's zest for recruiting appear to be paying off.

Texas Tech went into Wednesday's early national signing period with a class ranked No. 21 in the nation by 247Sports and first among schools in the new-look Big 12. The Red Raiders have commitments from 20 high-school recruits and plan to supplement the class with nine players from the NCAA transfer portal.

The bluest of blue chips is Temple Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson, ranked in the 247Sports composite index as the state's No. 1 prospect and the No. 7 recruit in the nation. He's a five-star recruit, and the Red Raiders have pledges from four four-stars: Hutto quarterback Will Hammond, Prosper offensive tackle Ellis Davis, Sachse defensive edge player Cheta Ofili and Pflugerville Weiss safety Peyton Morgan.

In all, 11 of the Tech pledges are ranked among the state's top 100 in the 247Sports composite.

Follow along here for live updates as Tech announces those who have signed letters of intent.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire led the Red Raiders to a 34-14 victory over California on Saturday at the Independence Bowl. Now comes college football's early national day with the Red Raiders looking to pull in the new-look Big 12's top class.

Goings and comings: Texas Tech football: Who's in? Who's out? Tracking Red Raiders' moves in the transfer portal

Weekly chat: How do edge positions project for 2024? | Texas Tech football Q&A

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football recruiting class: Meet the Red Raiders' early signees