Texas Tech football snags transfer portal commitment from Nevada DE James Hansen

The Texas Tech football team received a commitment from the transfer portal on Saturday.

James Hansen, a 6-foot-2, 307-pound defensive end from Nevada, announced his commitment to the Red Raiders through social media.

Hansen is Tech's 11th commitment out of the portal, the majority of which have come on the offensive side of the ball. Fifteen players have opted to transfer from last year's team.

Hansen began his collegiate career at Riverside Community College, redshirted one year at Utah State and spent the last two at Nevada. With the Wolf Pack, the Fontana, Calif., native appeared in 19 games, totaling 18 tackles, 4.5 for a loss of yards and one sack this past season.

Previous transfer commits, plus the mid-year arrivals from the 2024 recruiting class, began moving in at Texas Tech this weekend in advance of spring practices.

Hansen will play his final year of eligibility with the Red Raiders.

