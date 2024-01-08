Two former Texas top-100 recruits commit to Texas Tech football

The Texas Tech football team picked up commitments over the weekend from former TCU safety Javeon Wilcox and former Oklahoma tight end Jason Llewellyn, both of whom were Texas state top-100 recruits coming out of high school.

Wilcox redshirted as a true freshman this season at TCU, not getting into any games. The Horned Frogs listed him at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. He was a high-school teammate at Temple Lake Belton with recent Tech signee Micah Hudson, a wide receiver who's regarded as one of the nation's top recruits.

As a Lake Belton senior in 2022, Wilcox was credited with 125 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He committed to Baylor before he switched to TCU.

Llewellyn, listed by Oklahoma at 6-5 and 255 pounds, enrolled at OU in January 2022. He played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2022 and in three games this season, which would count as a redshirt year.

Llewellyn played mostly on special teams for the Sooners and didn't catch any passes. However, he was heavily recruited coming out of Aledo, where he caught 30 passes for 452 yards and seven touchdowns his senior year. According to recruiting services, Alabama, Michigan, Texas and Mississippi were among the programs to offer Llewellyn a scholarship when he was in high school.

Tech has largely rebuilt its corps of tight ends since the regular season ended. Via the NCAA portal, the Red Raiders have added to that position group with Jaylin Conyers from Arizona State, Johncarlos Miller from Elon and Llewellyn. Last month they signed tight end Trey Jackson from Dallas South Oak Cliff.

Tech manned the tight-end position this season with four players. Mason Tharp has made 22 career starts and has eligibility remaining, but Baylor Cupp and Henry Teeter have completed their college careers, and Jayden York departed via the transfer portal and committed this weekend to Houston.

Elsewhere over the weekend, former Tech linebacker Jesiah Pierre committed to Central Florida. UCF is located only about an hour from Mount Dora Christian Academy, where Pierre played his high-school football.

Tech has added 14 players from the transfer portal. The Red Raiders' transfer collection is ranked 10th in the nation by the Rivals recruiting service and 16th by 247Sports.

Texas Tech's spring semester begins Wednesday.

