How to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament: Where to stream games, broadcast schedule and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Germany and Ukraine are both set to p;ay in the upcoming 2024 Euro tournament. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

Soccer — or football — fans, are you ready for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament? This Friday, Europe’s prestigious international soccer tournament kicks off with a match between Germany and Scotland, the former of which is hosting this year’s month-long competition. Between June 14 and July 14, there will be 51 games to keep up with at the Euro 2024. Need help figuring out how to watch every live Euro 2024 match? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the UEFA Euro tournament, including the broadcast schedule, where to watch Euro 2024 matches free and more.

How to watch Euro 2024 games:

Fubo Watch every Euro 2024 match Try free at Fubo

Dates: June 14 - July 14, 2024

Location: Germany

TV channel: FOX, FS1

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

When is UEFA Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 kicks off this Friday, June 14 with the Germany vs Scotland match at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is Euro 2024 on in the US?

2024 Euro matches will air across FOX networks Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1). Five Euro 2024 matches will also air exclusively on Fubo (in the US).

How to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament without cable:

(Fubo) Fubo Pro Watch Watch FOX, FS1 and the Fubo exclusive games Fubo TV’s Pro tier will get you access to FOX and FS1. Plus, Fubo is the exlcusive home of five Euro 2024 matches in the US. So it's the only subscription on this list that will get you every Euro game. Fubo will also get you 190 other live channels. So if you're a sports fan looking for one simple subscription, Fubo might be it for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can stream the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament totally free. Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Stream Watch FOX, FS1 Try free at DirecTV

YouTube TV + Sports add-on Watch FOX, FS1 Try free at YouTube

Where to watch Euro 2024 matches for free:

While in the US, you'll need a cable package or live TV streaming subscription to catch every Euro 2024 match, the soccer tournament is airing worldwide — and in some countries, it'll be streaming live for free!

In Ireland, coverage will stream free (and in English!) on RTE Player. In Germany, the tournament will air/stream on ZDF and ARD. In France it’ll be on TF1. In Spain, RTVE. In Italy it’s on RAI. And outside of Europe, it’ll air free via TVNZ in New Zealand.

Don’t live in any of those places? Don't worry, you can still stream live Euro 2024 matches free with the help of a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the boxing match this weekend without paying the PPV prices, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream free Euro 2024 coverage ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can catch free coverage of the Euro 2024 without shelling out for Fox, FS1 or Fubo. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Ireland, Germany, Spain, Italy, France or even New Zealand and then find free livestream coverage on one of the streaming platforms mentioned above. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

Group stage: June 14 to June 26

Round of 16: June 29 to July 2

Quarterfinals: July 5 and 6

Semifinals: July 9 and 10

Final: July 14

UEFA Euro 2024 Group Stage schedule:

All times Eastern

June 14

Germany vs Scotland, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland, 9 a.m.

Spain vs Croatia, 12 p.m. (FOX)

Italy vs Albania, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 16

Poland vs Netherlands, 9 a.m. (FS1)

Slovenia vs Denmark, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Serbia vs England, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 17

Romania vs Ukraine, 9 a.m.

Belgium vs Slovakia, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Austria vs France, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 18

Turkey vs Georgia, 12 p.m.

Portugal vs Czechia, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 19

Croatia vs Albania, 9 a.m. (FS1)

Germany vs Hungary, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Scotland vs Switzerland, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia, 9 a.m. (FS1)

Denmark vs England, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Spain vs Italy, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine, 9 a.m.

Poland vs Austria, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Netherlands vs France, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 22

Georgia vs Czechia, 9 a.m.

Turkey vs Portugal, 12 p.m. (FOX)

Belgium vs Romania, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 23

Switzerland vs Germany, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Scotland vs Hungary, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 24

Croatia vs Italy, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Albania vs Spain, 3 p.m. (FS1)

June 25

Netherlands vs Austria, 12 p.m. (FS1)

France vs Poland, 12 p.m. (FOX)

England vs Slovenia, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Denmark vs Serbia, 3 p.m. (FS1)

June 26

Slovakia vs Romania, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Ukraine vs Belgium, 12 p.m. (FOX)

Czechia vs Turkey, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Georgia vs Portugal, 3 p.m. (FOX)

More ways to watch the Euro 2024 tournament:

Sling TV Blue Watch FOX, FS1 $22.50 for your first month at Sling